Auburn Public Theater's Facebook Live lineup: Podcast, racial injustice forum

Through Facebook Live, Auburn Public Theater continues to stay almost as busy during the coronavirus pandemic as it did before.

This week's lineup of livestream entertainment on the theater's Facebook page will include "American Vintage Live," a region-wide event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Presented by American Vintage Productions, the new series will feature Chris Merkley in its first episode.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the theater will welcome back the hosts of the podcast "Strange Country," Kelly Chambala and Beth Beer Cuddy. They will share the story of a flu pandemic: "Close your eyes and just imagine for a second what it must have been like to be barricaded in your home not knowing where the virus would strike next and feeling as if no federal leader will help you. We know, we know. It’s impossible to, right?" For more information, visti strangecountry.libsyn.com.