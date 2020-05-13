Auburn Public Theater's Facebook Live lineup: Podcast, racial injustice forum

Through Facebook Live, Auburn Public Theater continues to stay almost as busy during the coronavirus pandemic as it did before.
This week's lineup of livestream entertainment on the theater's Facebook page will include "American Vintage Live," a region-wide event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Presented by American Vintage Productions, the new series will feature Chris Merkley in its first episode.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, the theater will welcome back the hosts of the podcast "Strange Country," Kelly Chambala and Beth Beer Cuddy. They will share the story of a flu pandemic: "Close your eyes and just imagine for a second what it must have been like to be barricaded in your home not knowing where the virus would strike next and feeling as if no federal leader will help you. We know, we know. It’s impossible to, right?" For more information, visti strangecountry.libsyn.com.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the theater will host the first of a three-part forum, "Ahmaud Arbery Belongs to All of Us." Referring to the 25-year-old unarmed black man who was pursued while jogging and shot dead in Georgia in February, the forum will examine racial injustice in America. Saturday, the theater's artistic director, Angela Daddabbo, will be joined by a panel of white community leaders: the Rev. Patrick Heery of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy, Auburn school board member Ian Phillips and journalist and theater board member Dave Tobin. The May 23 panel will feature all black community leaders, and the May 30 panel will feature a diversity of leaders from the previous two parts of the forum.
The theater's Facebook Live channel can be found at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater.
The theater is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic and the state's PAUSE order to enforce social distancing.
For more information, or to donate to the theater, visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Kelly Chambala and Beth Beer Cuddy share a history of storytelling.
