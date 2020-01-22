Auburn quilt show returning to church for 14th year

Saturday's 14th annual Winter Wonderland of Quilts Show will bring warm thoughts on a cold day to First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The show will feature colorful quilts by area quilters, as well as other hand crafts. Quilts being donated to local charities will also be displayed.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Admission is free and open to the public with a donation to the Calvary Food Pantry. Past shows have raised several hundred food items and more than $100 for the Auburn pantry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0