Quilter Stephanie McCall will present her work at Bailiwick Market and Cafe in Elbridge beginning Friday, Jan. 3.
McCall, of Quilts by Commission in Auburn, will showcase her original work alongside twin-size quilts by Thumbstall Quilt Guild in Marcellus, Candlelight Quilt Guild in Baldwinsville and Piecemakers of Moravia Quilt Guild. Each of the guild's quilts will be donated this year to a cause they support.
McCall will open the exhibit, "Quiltwick," with a gala event from 5 to 8 p.m. that day at the market, 441 Route 5, Elbridge. McCall will deliver remarks at 6:30 p.m., and other quilters will be available for questions.
You have free articles remaining.
The exhibit will continue through Jan. 24. It will also include three quilt workshops for beginner quilters, teens interested in sewing, and intermediate or advanced quilters.
Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.
For more information on the exhibit, or its workshops, visit stephaniemccallquilts.com.