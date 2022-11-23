Auburn rock band to celebrate seventh album's release with concert

Auburn rock band A Cast of Thousands will celebrate the release of its seventh album, "Songs from the Second Floor," with a concert Friday, Nov. 25, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater.

The band consists of Terry Cuddy on guitar and vocals, Beth Cuddy on bass and vocals, Terry Quill on guitar and Jim Andrews on drums. They've regularly played at the museum on Black Friday.

Cuddy told The Citizen most of the songs on the album were written during COVID-19, with some addressing the current political climate.

"It's not cheerful holiday music for sure, but it is (the) culmination of two years of work," he said.

"Songs from the Second Floor" is also the first album the band recorded in a professional studio, Sunwood Recording in Trumansburg. Producer Eric Harvey (formerly of the band Spoon) recommended the band "get out of home recording and start getting serious about our songs," Cuddy said. Though more expensive, the result was "our most professionally sounding album."

"It was like going to a spa and (having) Sunwood and Eric take care of everything else," he said. "All we had to do was play or sing."

The album's release concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the theater behind the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is $15 and includes a CD copy of the album and/or a download code.

For more information, call the museum at (315) 253-8051 or find the band on Facebook.