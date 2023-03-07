A Cayuga County rock band has won a Syracuse Area Music Award for its first album.

Four-piece Glass Image won the Best Rock SAMMY for "Mixed Emotions" at the annual awards ceremony held Friday at the Palace Theater in Syracuse. The band was in attendance to receive the award.

Comprised of singer and guitarist Connor VanEpps, guitarist Eric Frank, bassist Alec Barner and drummer Eric Mohan, the band has been together since 2013. VanEpps, Frank and Barner have been best friends since growing up in Weedsport together, VanEpps told The Citizen last year, and he met Mohan at Cayuga Community College.

"Mixed Emotions" follows a story of struggling with emotions before finally coming to terms with them, VanEpps said. The band celebrated the album's release with a July concert at Auburn Public Theater.

For more information on Glass Image, visit glassimageband.com or follow the band on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @glassimageband.

Along with Glass Image, SAMMYS honorees from the Cayuga County area included Jane Stebbins-Skowron, who won the Community Spirit Award for her work with the Music United Foundation. Auburnian Kevin Dorsey, a teacher at Seymour Dual Language Academy in Syracuse, was inducted into the awards' Hall of Fame as a music educator.

For more information on the awards, including the full list of 2023 winners, visit syracuseareamusic.com.

