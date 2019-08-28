The State Street Run will set out for the 30th time this year beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn.
The pub crawl will proceed down State Street, stopping at the many bars along the way until ending at Teddy's at 2 a.m.
Shirts will be available to participants. The event is for ages 21 and older.
For more information, visit facebook.com/thestatestreet.run.