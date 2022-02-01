Auburn schedules Memorial Day parade after two-year pause

For the first time since 2019, the city of Auburn will host its annual Memorial Day parade this May.

The parade did not take place the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it will return Monday, May 30, the city announced on Facebook.

The 11 a.m. parade along Genesee Street will be followed by a performance by Downbeat Percussion in Market Street Park. A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for noon at Veterans Memorial Park.

Also taking place that day will be the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District's Food Truck Rodeo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Market Street. Vendors will include Tonzi's Catering Co., Elbita's Cocina, Villano's Food Truck and Poppy's Ice Cream Truck. Local band Weekend at Bernie's will perform from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. under the band shell at the park.

Plans for the Duck Derby, the traditional follow-up to the parade on the Owasco River, have not yet been announced by organizer the Auburn Kiwanis Club.

For more information, find the city's page for the parade on Facebook.

