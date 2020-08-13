Auburn sculptor in local show: Art needs to be seen in person

When the Schweinfurth Art Center reopened last week, it looked a little different than it did when Auburn sculptor Stephen Spinner began making "Sphenoid" there last year.
The ceramic sculpture — a feather gray teapot with a handle, knob and spout made from what looks like warped bamboo — is one of 78 works in the Auburn art center's annual "Made in NY" show, on display there through Sept. 26. Featuring solely artists from New York state, the show also has hometown representation from abstract painters Loren Bartnicke and Shirley Penman.
The show's winners, announced Monday by the Schweinfurth, are: best of show: Gary Sczerbaniewicz, Buffalo, “Neil Before Zod: Anteroom (For Karl Wolfe) Periscope”; first prize: Gary L. Wolfe, Kenmore, “01001011 01010100”; second prize: Eunsuh Choi, Rochester, “Dreams III”; juror's choice: Lee Hoag, Rochester, “Late Shift," and William Keyser, Victor, “Half Pigeon-Blue."
Spinner, 37, said he's always been artistic, but didn't start sculpting regularly until his wife, Virginia, got him studio time at the Schweinfurth as a Christmas present.
"Sphenoid" is different from most of Spinner's sculpture in that it doesn't have legs. His ceramic teapots, cups and vases often suggest movement, looking like they could get up and walk away, he said. Still, the desiccated wood grain pattern of this teapot's appendages trace some sort of life. The work took him about three days, he said, each lasting about eight hours.
"A lot of lines," he said of the sculpture. "One scratch at a time."
Spinner hasn't had that studio time since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He prefers working at the Schweinfurth due to the peace and quiet, he said, so he doesn't really sculpt at home. Besides, he hasn't had the time. The Jordan-Elbridge graduate works for PrimeTime Services, of Rochester, installing fuel systems and cleaning spills. So, unlike most jobs, his hasn't slowed down.
The reopening of the Schweinfurth for the first time since March didn't make Spinner happy for that reason alone, though. He also believes there's something irreplaceable about experiencing art in person. As a sculptor, he's especially sensitive to what has been lost as galleries and museums go online during the pandemic, from the smell of the space and the way its work is arranged to the visual details that can only be noticed in the third dimension. It's the same difference between looking at pictures of destinations and actually traveling there, he said.
"Art is important," he said. "It's how people let go of stress, and it makes people happy. It's relaxing."
The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will reopen to the public Aug. 11 with its annual "Made in NY" exhibit.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!