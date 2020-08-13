Auburn sculptor in local show: Art needs to be seen in person

Spinner hasn't had that studio time since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He prefers working at the Schweinfurth due to the peace and quiet, he said, so he doesn't really sculpt at home. Besides, he hasn't had the time. The Jordan-Elbridge graduate works for PrimeTime Services, of Rochester, installing fuel systems and cleaning spills. So, unlike most jobs, his hasn't slowed down.

The reopening of the Schweinfurth for the first time since March didn't make Spinner happy for that reason alone, though. He also believes there's something irreplaceable about experiencing art in person. As a sculptor, he's especially sensitive to what has been lost as galleries and museums go online during the pandemic, from the smell of the space and the way its work is arranged to the visual details that can only be noticed in the third dimension. It's the same difference between looking at pictures of destinations and actually traveling there, he said.