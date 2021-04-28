Auburn, Skaneateles student artwork featured at nature center

Nature-inspired artwork by students in five local school districts will be showcased at Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus in May.

Connecting children with the natural world and educating them to become good stewards of the earth is a primary goal of the center, it said in a news release. It worked with Auburn, Skaneateles, Marcellus, West Genesee and Onondaga school districts to meet that goal through nature-inspired artwork.

Auburn students with work at in the May exhibit include Madison Marullo, Gabriel Rathbun and Braylee Warner in Lisa Petrosino's class at Casey Park Elementary; Ava Armstrong, Adam Morissette and Scarlett Tillmon in Chelsea Hamilton's class at Genesee Elementary; Evan Bachta, Kathryn Carr and Aiyleen Wyant in Chelsea Hamilton's class at Owasco Elementary; Mitchell Homich, Jayla Mathis, Makaylee Mettler and Chelsey Wells in Kristy Flanigan and Kasha Fletcher's classes at Auburn Junior High School; and Natalie Ryan, Ella Varga and Bryanna Wilbur in Cari Parkman's class at Auburn High School. Skaneateles students with work in the exhibit include Grace Lawrence and Alexander McCarthy in Corie Parry-Cantello's class at Split Rock Elementary.