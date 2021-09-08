 Skip to main content
Auburn sports nonprofit to host Funraiser with giveaway, more
COMMUNITY

Auburn sports nonprofit to host Funraiser with giveaway, more

Chambers

Madison Chambers is the founder of the local nonprofit Sports 4 All.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Local nonprofit Sports 4 All will host a Funraiser from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Clifford Park on Mary Street in Auburn.

The event will feature a free sports equipment giveaway, sports clinics for elementary school children, music by Perform 4 Purpose, raffles and free Staples school supply boxes for the first 200 children.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Started last year by Auburn student Madison Chambers, Sports 4 All collects equipment and funds for local youth who need them to participate in sports.

"It's so expensive to play sports when you're younger," Madison told The Citizen in March. "I didn't want other kids to have to worry about not being able to play a sport."

The nonprofit earned Madison a Rising Star Award from the Central New York Business Journal earlier this year.

For more information, visit sports-for-all.org.

