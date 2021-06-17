Auburn student film festival to be streamed for second year in a row

The 17th annual Theodore Case Film Festival will be available to stream beginning Friday, June 18.
The festival, sponsored by the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn, traditionally takes place at the museum's Carriage House Theater and features the work of students in the Graphic Design & New Media program at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and Digital Media program at Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES.
However, this year's festival will be online-only for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also only feature the work of students in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES program.
"The Theodore Case Film Festival is a tradition that must live on even in a pandemic," festival founder Terry Cuddy said in a news release.
"After two years of being online I look forward to next year's festival being in person."
The following Graphic Design & New Media students are featured in the festival: Carl Alinsoring, Holly Boberg, Allie Conklin, Devon Curtis, Greg Delaney, Tessa Higgins, Jeremy Hoeck, Brandy Lisk, Ashley Lunsford, TJ Maldonado, Ryan O'Connor, Makayla Roth, Cyrus Russell, Anthony Shove, Ernest Stokes, Steffany Vasquez, and Damian Westburgh.