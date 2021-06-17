Auburn student film festival to be streamed for second year in a row

The 17th annual Theodore Case Film Festival will be available to stream beginning Friday, June 18.

The festival, sponsored by the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn, traditionally takes place at the museum's Carriage House Theater and features the work of students in the Graphic Design & New Media program at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and Digital Media program at Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES.

However, this year's festival will be online-only for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also only feature the work of students in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES program.

"The Theodore Case Film Festival is a tradition that must live on even in a pandemic," festival founder Terry Cuddy said in a news release.

"After two years of being online I look forward to next year's festival being in person."