Auburn students finalists in Syracuse theater contest, will have play livestreamed

Two Auburn High School juniors are finalists in Syracuse Stage's annual Young Playwrights Festival, and will see their winning play performed by the company Thursday, May 14, on Facebook Live.

"An Unfortunate Presidency," by juniors Ivana Pierce and Ailish Cuthbert, will be performed along with three other 10-minute plays beginning at 7 p.m. at facebook.com/syracusestage. The festival is being livestreamed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The play follows a presidential candidate, Tonee Pow, who ran as a joke only to be elected. He then sets out to get impeached and kicked out of office in less than a year.

The play is one of eight finalists selected from more than 200 submissions. A local semifinalist, "The First Day" by Ivana Pierce and Tyburn Academy student Krysha Pierce, will be performed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

For more information, or to read the scripts of the plays, visit syracusestage.org/playwrights.php.

