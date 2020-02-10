Auburn studio nominated for SAMMY award

Spotlight Studio, of Auburn, was nominated for a Syracuse Area Music Award for Best Other Style for its Christmas album, "A Holiday Spotlight."
The album features 15 performers with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A program of Mozaic (formerly Arc of Seneca Cayuga), the studio offers people with disabilities an outlet to explore creative talents.
The album was produced by Tim Herron, who also handled its musical arrangements. Professional vocalist and Spotlight staffer Cynthia Klock provided vocal instruction to the performers.
The SAMMYS Award Show will be held Friday, March 6, at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.
For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com or call (315) 539-5067.