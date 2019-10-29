Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio will present the show "Magic Carpet Ride" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.
The high-energy production features Julie Howard, Marty Losito, Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo, with Jack Hardy as the narrator and Phil Bauso as the musical director.
This weekend it will be Halloween everywhere but Auburn Public Theater, which will instead b…
Kathy Zamniak produces and choreographs about two Rhythm in Motion shows a year in support of community causes.
You have free articles remaining.
"We all got a gift and a choice to use it or not," she told The Citizen ahead of a show last year. "We're using it, and having fun."
Tickets are $20, and proceeds support a veterans trip to Arlington Cemetery. Tickets are available at Moondog's Lounge, the museum and at the door.
For more information, call (315) 255-1253.