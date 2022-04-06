Auburn studio to perform 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Postponed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Jesus Christ Superstar" by Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio will finally see the stage this pre-Easter weekend in Auburn.
The studio will perform the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Vineyard Church (formerly First Love Ministries) at 99 Wall St.
Taking place on the 50th anniversary of the musical, this weekend's production will star Bernie McNabb and Eric Marullo. Led by Kathy Zamniak, Rhythm in Motion supports local causes through its shows. This one will support Operation Enduring Gratitude, a project of Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 to bring local veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials there.
Tickets for the show are $20 and will be available at the door and the Auburn Document Center at 74 Genesee St. All tickets purchased for the canceled 2020 production will be honored.
For more information, call Zamniak at (315) 255-1253.
Gallery: Behind the scenes at the final dress rehearsal of Jesus Christ Superstar at the First Love Ministries in Auburn
Joe Whiting returns to the stage this Easter season to present "Jesus Christ Superstar." The performance is directed and choreographed by Kathy Zamniak, owner of Rhythm in Motion dance studio in Auburn.
Whiting and other core community theater performers staged the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera in Auburn in 1998, 1999 and 2005, then resumed it last year. Based on the Gospels, it tells the story of the last week of Jesus' life through song.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at First Love Ministries, 99 Wall St., Auburn.
Tickets to the show are $20 in advance, and available at Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio, Speno Music and Dr. Ed Nolan's office. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Proceeds from the shows support the First Love Ministries Food Pantry.
For more information, call (315) 255-1253.
1 of 35
Jesus Christ Superstar 1.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 2.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 3.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 4.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 5.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 6.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 7.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 8.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 9.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 10.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 11.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 12.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 13.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 14.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 15.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 16.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 17.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 18.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 19.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 20.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 21.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 22.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 23.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 24.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 25.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 26.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 27.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 28.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 29.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 30.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 31.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 32.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 33.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 34.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Jesus Christ Superstar 35.JPG
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Scenes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.