Auburn studio to perform 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Postponed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Jesus Christ Superstar" by Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio will finally see the stage this pre-Easter weekend in Auburn.

The studio will perform the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Vineyard Church (formerly First Love Ministries) at 99 Wall St.

Taking place on the 50th anniversary of the musical, this weekend's production will star Bernie McNabb and Eric Marullo. Led by Kathy Zamniak, Rhythm in Motion supports local causes through its shows. This one will support Operation Enduring Gratitude, a project of Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 to bring local veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials there.

Tickets for the show are $20 and will be available at the door and the Auburn Document Center at 74 Genesee St. All tickets purchased for the canceled 2020 production will be honored.

For more information, call Zamniak at (315) 255-1253.

