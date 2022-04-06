 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ENTERTAINMENT

Auburn studio to perform 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

  • 0
JCS

The cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar" by Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio.

 Provided

Postponed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Jesus Christ Superstar" by Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio will finally see the stage this pre-Easter weekend in Auburn.

The studio will perform the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Vineyard Church (formerly First Love Ministries) at 99 Wall St.

Taking place on the 50th anniversary of the musical, this weekend's production will star Bernie McNabb and Eric Marullo. Led by Kathy Zamniak, Rhythm in Motion supports local causes through its shows. This one will support Operation Enduring Gratitude, a project of Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 to bring local veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials there.

Tickets for the show are $20 and will be available at the door and the Auburn Document Center at 74 Genesee St. All tickets purchased for the canceled 2020 production will be honored.

For more information, call Zamniak at (315) 255-1253.

People are also reading…

Gallery: Behind the scenes at the final dress rehearsal of Jesus Christ Superstar at the First Love Ministries in Auburn

Joe Whiting returns to the stage this Easter season to present "Jesus Christ Superstar." The performance is directed and choreographed by Kathy Zamniak, owner of Rhythm in Motion dance studio in Auburn. 

Whiting and other core community theater performers staged the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera in Auburn in 1998, 1999 and 2005, then resumed it last year. Based on the Gospels, it tells the story of the last week of Jesus' life through song. 

Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at First Love Ministries, 99 Wall St., Auburn.
 
Tickets to the show are $20 in advance, and available at Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio, Speno Music and Dr. Ed Nolan's office. Tickets are $25 at the door.

Proceeds from the shows support the First Love Ministries Food Pantry.

For more information, call (315) 255-1253.

1 of 35
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - March edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News