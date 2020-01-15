You are the owner of this article.
Auburn studio to present encore of 'Magic Carpet Ride' concert
Auburn studio to present encore of 'Magic Carpet Ride' concert

'Magic Carpet Ride'

The performers featured in Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio's "Magic Carpet Ride."

Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio will present an encore of "Magic Carpet Ride" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn.

The production features performers Julie Howard, Marty Losito, Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo, with narrator Jack Hardy and musical director Phil Bauso.

The studio previously presented the show in November. Kathy Zamniak produces and choreographs about two Rhythm in Motion shows a year to support community causes.

"We all got a gift and a choice to use it or not," she told The Citizen ahead of a show in 2018. "We're using it, and having fun."

Tickets to the show are $20, and are available at Moondog's Lounge in downtown Auburn or at the door.

For more information, call (315) 255-1253.

