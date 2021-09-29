 Skip to main content
Auburn studio to return with 'Blame it on the Boogie'
Auburn studio to return with 'Blame it on the Boogie'

'Boogie'

The cast of "Blame it on the Boogie."

 Provided

Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio will present its next production, "Blame it on the Boogie," this weekend at Vineyard Church in Auburn.

The high-energy show will travel through time with a cast that includes Sue Alexander, Marty Losito, Amy Lyn Osha and Mike Keegan. Jack Hardy will return as the Great Narrator. 

Led by Kathy Zamniak, Rhythm in Motion typically presents shows about twice a year to support local causes. "Boogie" will be its first show since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the church, 99 Wall St., Auburn (formerly First Love Ministries).

Tickets for the show are $20 and will be available at the door and the Auburn Document Center at 74 Genesee St.

For more information, call Kathy at (315) 255-1253.

