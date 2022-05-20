Auburn summer market to get new name, location

The Downtown Auburn Saturday Market will return for a fourth season, but with a new name and a new location.

Beginning Saturday, June 25, the market will move from the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center on South Street to Genesee Street in downtown Auburn, where Summer Saturdays will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on alternating Saturdays through Sept. 3.

The event will support downtown's existing businesses, which will be encouraged to set up on the sidewalks in front of their locations. Streets will not be closed. Each of the six Saturdays will also have a theme, including Auburn NY Pride on June 25, Harriet Tubman Descendant Reunion Weekend on July 23 and Bring Your Pet to the Market. The event will take place rain or shine.

Summer Saturdays is organized by the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District in partnership with Taste NY and Cornell Cooperative Extension. Along with supporting local businesses, the event is intended to connect visitors with regionally sourced products — including baked goods, syrups, honey, fine art, apparel, crafts and other specialty items — and show the positive impact of buying local.

"Supporting local ensures success for all and a great initiative for exposure to our community and region as to the offerings that our Auburn downtown business district has to offer," said Stephanie DeVito, executive director of the Auburn Downtown BID, in a news release.

Live music and other entertainment will be part of Summer Saturdays as well. The National Park Service will offer "Hike Through the History of Tubman" walking tours at 10 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 2 through Sept. 10, and gallery talks in the Equal Rights Heritage Center at 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 2 through Sept. 10.

Vendor fees for Summer Saturdays are $30 for the season or $10 for each day; vendors are not required to participate every day.

For more information, call the Equal Rights Heritage Center at (315) 258-9820 or visit visitauburnny.com.

