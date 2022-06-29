Auburn summer music series to feature 19 concerts, new venue

The city of Auburn's 2022 summer concert series will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, with local favorite the Joe Whiting Band performing at Hoopes Park on East Genesee Street.

The series will continue through Thursday, Sept. 1, with 19 concerts at Hoopes and Market Street parks, as well as the new State Street Event Plaza downtown where Kalet's department store previously stood. The series is presented by the city's Parks & Recreation Department.

Here is the full schedule of concerts:

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5: Joe Whiting Band at Hoopes Park

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Jam Factor at Market Street Park

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12: Saint Bernard at Hoopes Park

• 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19: Hoopes Park 100th anniversary party with Perform 4 Purpose and Cruise Control

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21: Seattle Sons at Market Street Park

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: The Ripcords with Boneyard Horns at Hoopes Park

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2: Sloppy Joes at Hoopes Park

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3: Nuclear Ukulele at State Street Event Plaza

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4: 3D at Market Street Park

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9: Midnight Storm at Hoopes Park

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: TBA at State Street Event Plaza

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16: Magical Mystery Tour at Hoopes Park

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17: TBA at State Street Event Plaza

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Ketchafyah at Market Street Park

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23: Diana Jacobs Band at Hoopes Park

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: TBA at State Street Event Plaza

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30: Mike Powell at Hoopes Park

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31: TBA at State Street Event Plaza

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Miller Jazz Project

In addition to the series, the city will host another Rock the Top concert on top of the downtown parking garage with Motley Crouton at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, followed by the Music on the Mall series on State Street downtown at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with Psychedelic Sushi, and 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, with Qwister.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov.

