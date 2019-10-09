Tinkers Guild's fourth annual Biggest Little Beerfest will once again live up to that name with a modest roster of some of the best breweries in the Northeast and beyond.
The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the bar, 78 Franklin St., Auburn.
Among the breweries and beers on tap for the festival are:
• Equilibrium Brewery, of Middletown (including its MC2 double IPA and Straight Outta the Laboratory triple IPA)
• Other Half, of Bloomfield (including its Small Galaxy Everything IPA and Darkness Descends stout with coffee and maple)
• Lawson's Finest Liquids, of Vermont (including its Triple Sunshine triple IPA)
• Mast Landing, of Maine (including its Gunner's Daughter milk stout with peanut butter and All the Way Up sour with raspberries, blueberries and lactose)
• Bissell Bros., of Maine (including its Baby Genius hoppy blonde ale)
• Finback, of Queens (including its Leisure IPA)
• Grimm Artisanal Ales, of Brooklyn (including its Zap double IPA)
• Industrial Arts Brewing Co., of Garnerville (including its Pocket Wrench session IPA)
• Maine Beer Co.
• Prison City Pub & Brewery, of Auburn
In addition to beer, the event will feature live music by Tommy Connors followed by 8-Traxx. Limp Lizard, of Syracuse, will serve food, including walking tacos. And several rare beers will be raffled, such as bottles of Goose Island's Bourbon County Brand Stout and Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA. Proceeds from raffles support Majorpalooza and other local charities.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
For more information, call (315) 515-3695.