Auburn theater, art center to present film series

The Schweinfurth Art Center and Auburn Public Theater are collaborating to host a nine-week art film series beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
Films will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with a brief introduction, and will be followed by question-and-answer sessions with a Schweinfurth staff member and a guest host.
"Whether you're interested in high quality animation, the lives of famous art collectors, or you want to 'go on tour' with Bob Dylan, there's a film for you in this series," Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee said in a news release. Auburn Public Theater Artistic Director Angela Daddabbo added, "We look forward to another exciting, interesting, and thought-provoking film series."
The film schedule is as follows:
• Feb. 4: "Don't Look Back," a 1968 documentary that captures Bob Dylan's career change from the conscience of folk music to rock 'n' roll musician. Guest host: TBA
• Feb. 11: "At Eternity's Gate," a 2018 drama that journeys inside the world and mind of Vincent van Gogh, who despite illness created stunning works of art. Guest host: Davana Robedee
• Feb. 18: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," a 2018 animated film that envisions a multi-universe where there can be many Spider-men, Spider-women and Spider-animals. Guest host: TBA
• Feb. 25: "Finding Vivian Maier," a 2014 documentary that examines the life of Vivian Maier, a nanny considered one of the 20th century's greatest street photographers. Guest host: Chris Molloy
• March 3: "The Price of Everything," a 2018 documentary that dives deep into the contemporary art world, where everything can be bought and sold. Guest host: TBA
• March 10: "Boom for Real," A 2018 documentary about the early life of graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and how his work transformed New York City and the art world. Guest host: Gwen Webber-McLeod
• March 17: "Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict," a 2015 documentary that discusses Guggenheim, an heiress who collected art as well as artists, including Jackson Pollock. Guest host: Sharon Dec
• March 24: "Kusama Infinity," a 2018 documentary that traces the life and art of Japanese painter, sculptor, installation artist and performance artist Yayoi Kusama. Guest host: Blake Chamberlain
• March 31: "Monterey Pop," a 1968 documentary on the first Monterey International Pop Festival in 1967, which made the careers of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Otis Redding. Guest host: TBA
Admission is $10.
For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or auburnpublictheater.org, or call (315) 255-1553 or (315) 253-6669.