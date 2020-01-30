Auburn theater, art center to present film series

The Schweinfurth Art Center and Auburn Public Theater are collaborating to host a nine-week art film series beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

Films will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays with a brief introduction, and will be followed by question-and-answer sessions with a Schweinfurth staff member and a guest host.

"Whether you're interested in high quality animation, the lives of famous art collectors, or you want to 'go on tour' with Bob Dylan, there's a film for you in this series," Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee said in a news release. Auburn Public Theater Artistic Director Angela Daddabbo added, "We look forward to another exciting, interesting, and thought-provoking film series."

The film schedule is as follows:

• Feb. 4: "Don't Look Back," a 1968 documentary that captures Bob Dylan's career change from the conscience of folk music to rock 'n' roll musician. Guest host: TBA

• Feb. 11: "At Eternity's Gate," a 2018 drama that journeys inside the world and mind of Vincent van Gogh, who despite illness created stunning works of art. Guest host: Davana Robedee