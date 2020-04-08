Auburn theater artists contribute to radio play project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Auburnians are part of an effort to entertain quarantined audiences with shows from the golden age of radio.

A new group, Quarantine Radio Hour 19, is releasing free dramas and melodramas weekly on Facebook, SoundCloud, Google Drive and more. Interested listeners can contact Jordan Malin at jordanrmalin@gmail.com. Sharing of the broadcasts is encouraged, and no permissions are necessary.

The group consists of actors, writers and technicians working in theater across the country, whose projects have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group formed to entertain and comfort audiences whose resources and mental health may be strained during this time, particularly older citizens in assisted living facilities.

The first episode of the project, "The Scrap of Lace," was produced by artists working remotely from Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, New York City, Vermont and Auburn. The local participants are Stephanie Figer and Michael Antico, of Auburn Players Community Theatre.

