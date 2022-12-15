Auburn theater granted more than $340K, will regrant most of it

Auburn Public Theater has announced its receipt of grants totaling $344,760 from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The theater, which administers the council's Statewide Community Regrant program locally, will distribute $208,082 of the grants to smaller nonprofit arts organizations, artists and art education programs in Cayuga, Seneca, Ontario, Yates and Wayne counties. The theater has been administering the program, formerly known as the decentralization grant program, locally since 2013.

"On behalf of the entire council, I congratulate Auburn Public Theater on this grant award," council Chair Katherine Nicholls said in a news release. "Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state."

The grants are part of the council's efforts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector in the aftermath of COVID-19. The council has awarded $90 million since spring 2022.

Organizations, artists and programs can apply for up to $5,000 from the Statewide Community Regrant program.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org/grants or email program coordinator Janie Micglire at janie@auburnpublictheater.org.