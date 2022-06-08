 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMEDY

Auburn theater to host Pride Month comedy performance

Flame Monroe

Comedienne Flame Monroe will bring her style and storytelling to Auburn Public Theater for a performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

Monroe, of Chicago, was recently featured on "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready" on Netflix. Her episode earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for director Linda Mendoza.

"The energetic, hilarious and informative half-hour comedy routine touches on all things Flame Monroe: her past, her politics, her family, and how she shows no signs of slowing down in her stillettos," the theater said in a news release.

Monroe, who is a transgender woman, performs as part of the theater's Pride Month celebration this June, and will be joined by special guest Colita Nuessbaum.

Tickets for the performance are $20 in advance and $25 at the door of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

