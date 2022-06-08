Auburn theater to host Pride Month comedy performance

Comedienne Flame Monroe will bring her style and storytelling to Auburn Public Theater for a performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

Monroe, of Chicago, was recently featured on "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready" on Netflix. Her episode earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for director Linda Mendoza.

"The energetic, hilarious and informative half-hour comedy routine touches on all things Flame Monroe: her past, her politics, her family, and how she shows no signs of slowing down in her stillettos," the theater said in a news release.

Monroe, who is a transgender woman, performs as part of the theater's Pride Month celebration this June, and will be joined by special guest Colita Nuessbaum.

Tickets for the performance are $20 in advance and $25 at the door of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

