Auburn venues, academic orgs advance in SAMMY voting

Some Cayuga County-area nominees have made it to round three of the People's Choice Awards of the 2021 Syracuse Area Music Awards.

Voting is underway at syracuseareamusic.com/peoples-choice until Jan. 31. The top 16 nominees in each category will advance to round four on Feb. 2. Award categories are favorite local artist or band, favorite livestream event, favorite venue and favorite academic organization.

Among the local nominees are the Finger Lakes Drive-In and Moondog's Lounge in the venue category, and Bluebird Music Together and Perform 4 Purpose (which finished second last year) in the academic category. Several performers who perform locally are also nominated for the artist or band category, including Dirtroad Ruckus, the Jess Novak Band, Off the Reservation and Syndey Irving.

The annual SAMMYS awards show will take place via livestream Friday, March 5, from SubCat Studios in Syracuse.