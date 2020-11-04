 Skip to main content
Auburn YMCA to host Kids Night Out
RECREATION

Auburn YMCA to host Kids Night Out

  • Updated
The Auburn YMCA-WEIU

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU

 Natalie Brophy

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will host a Kids Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the facility at 27 William St., Auburn.

The night will include games, gym time, arts and crafts and snacks. It's for ages 4 to 10, offering them socially distanced fun in a familiar environment and giving their parents an opportunity to have a night out.

Registration is $15 per child for members, and $30 per child for the general public. Children will be required to wear masks.

For more information, call (315) 253-5304 or visit auburnymca.org.

