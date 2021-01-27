 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn youth music group raising funds for YMCA memorial scholarships
MUSIC

Auburn youth music group raising funds for YMCA memorial scholarships

{{featured_button_text}}
Perform 4 Purpose 1

Perform 4 Purpose plays a show in downtown Auburn.

 Provided

Auburn youth music organization Perform 4 Purpose will hold a virtual fundraiser though the month of February.

The event, which will consist of music video performances of Beatles songs, will raise money for the Auburn YMCA-WEIU's youth scholarships in memory of former CEO Jim Courtney and former Executive Director Steve Komanecky, who both passed away in early January.

Perform 4 Purpose musicians are currently making the videos, which will be viewable at perform4purpose.org or facebook.com/perform4purpose. The public will be able to donate to the fundraiser from Feb. 1 through March 7.

For more information, call Perform 4 Purpose board member Margaret Liberatore at (315) 729-7605 or visit perform4purpose.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News