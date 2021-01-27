Auburn youth music group raising funds for YMCA memorial scholarships

Auburn youth music organization Perform 4 Purpose will hold a virtual fundraiser though the month of February.

The event, which will consist of music video performances of Beatles songs, will raise money for the Auburn YMCA-WEIU's youth scholarships in memory of former CEO Jim Courtney and former Executive Director Steve Komanecky, who both passed away in early January.

Perform 4 Purpose musicians are currently making the videos, which will be viewable at perform4purpose.org or facebook.com/perform4purpose. The public will be able to donate to the fundraiser from Feb. 1 through March 7.

For more information, call Perform 4 Purpose board member Margaret Liberatore at (315) 729-7605 or visit perform4purpose.org.

