Auburnian's new music project celebrates, captures local historic sites

Historic sites are often showcased through words and images. But an Auburn man's new music project showcases some local sites through sound.
Andy Roblee's "Historic Structures of Sound I" was recorded at sites that include Auburn's Willard Memorial Chapel, Phoenix Building and Cayuga Museum of History & Art. Listeners of the songs that resulted will hear the acoustics of those historic structures, Roblee told The Citizen on Wednesday, and hopefully appreciate how those acoustics help define their character.
"What you will hear is the interaction of each space with the vibrations of the music," he said. "They are testaments of specific experiences in places designed to be experienced in specific ways."
Roblee, who is president-elect of the Preservation Association of Central New York, said he also hopes the project strengthens the argument to preserve old spaces and find new uses for them. It is available on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube. He recommends listening to "Historic Structures" through a quality sound system or headphones in order to discern "the individuality of the spaces."
AUBURN — Sometime after Andrew Simkin bought the Phoenix Building in May 2012, he wandered into its bank vault. It hadn't been used in decades…
Roblee began the project in July 2019. Its five original songs span genres like hard rock, jazz and folk. But one thing they have in common is songwriting meant to capture the acoustics of the space where they were recorded, such as long notes that reverberate off the walls and ceilings. When possible, he also played the historic instruments at the sites, such as the Steere and Turner organ at Willard Memorial Chapel and the Wegman piano at the Cayuga Museum. Along with the three Auburn sites, Roblee recorded songs for the project at Sage Chapel at Cornell University and the Chenango County Historical Society. He hoped to continue recording at some additional sites this year, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covers of "Holy Names" by Pretty Girls Make Graves and "I Am a Scientist" by Guided by Voices join the original songs of "Historic Structures." Recording with Roblee was drummer Jesse Switzer, his main partner on the project, as well as Auburn musicians Chris Molloy on harp and Terry Cuddy on guitar on one song each. Roblee's 12-year-old son, Alex, also played baritone on one song. Sound engineer and Cayuga Community College graduate Jeremy Johnston was another source of support for the project, encouraging Roblee to follow through with his idea, he said.
With no liner notes or lyrics, "Historic Structures" is a simple package, a vehicle for the message Roblee hopes to send.
Upon reflection, though, he believes his songs could be relevant to that message in another way.
"Writing a song is really a snapshot of where your mind is. And your mind builds structures to deal with the world, to negotiate reality. But over time, the structures stop working and you have to rehabilitate them as you would a historic building," he said. "Or you never move on and become reluctant to change."
