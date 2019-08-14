Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
CC's Tavern on the Green, 354 Route 5, Elbridge; (315) 689-3600
• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16: Johnny Rage Band. No cover.
This summer will see the city of Auburn's annual live music series grow with events at the n…
Clifford Park, Mary Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21: Diana Jacobs Band with Next Level Horns. No cover.
Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20: Old Rope Factory. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20: Cody Jinks with Sunny Sweeney. Tickets $45.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15: Red Spider. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15: Swing Fever. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 16: Dinner and a Movie. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 17: Dr. Killdean. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16: Jim Van Arsdale, Ryan Blatchley and Gio Pettigrass. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17: Bob Nodzo. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Owasco town park pavilion, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco; auburncivicbandinc.com
• 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15: Jon Lamanna. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17: Eric Rapini. No cover.
People's Park, 35 Water St., Seneca Falls; facebook.com/infraredradiationorchestra
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; sherwoodinns.com
• 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: Dean's List, Lake Country Band and Dean Brothers. No cover.
With names like Bela Fleck, Wynton Marsalis and Hilary Hahn, this year's Skaneateles Festiva…
Skaneateles Festival: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanfest.org
• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15: Pianist Conrad Tao and violinist Stefan Jackiw: "The Romantic Imagination." Contact for pricing.
• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16: "All in Rhythm." Contact for pricing.
Skaneateles Festival: Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Winery, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles; skanfest.org
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Contact for pricing.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5135
• 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21: Guitar concert: Nicholas Goluses. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: Passengers. No cover.
United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-8543
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21: Eric Machan Howd on pipe organ. No cover.