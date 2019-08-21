Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: Joe Whiting and Terry Quill. No cover.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: 13 Curves. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: Melissa Gardiner & MG3: Empowered. Tickets $15-$20.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Corrado's at Riverforest Park, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport; facebook.com/jamtheorycny
• 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: Jam Theory. No cover.
Faatz-Crofut Home, 46 Grant Ave., Auburn; (315) 253-6141
• 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: Rock Shadows Band. No cover.
Hazard Library, 2487 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge; (315) 364-7975
• 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23: Ukelele camp concert with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23: Tom Barnes. No cover.
• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: Other Guys. No cover.
Lakeside Vista, 2437 Route 174, Otisco; rockodorsey.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.
Lincoln Playground, 149 N. Fulton St., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26: Irv Lyons Jr. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23: Miller's Son. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 23: Simmerin' Stew. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 24: The Tarzan Brothers. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: Lake Country Acoustic Duo. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25: Bob Piorun's Swing Kats. No cover.
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28: Sirsy. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: Phil LeBrun. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: Paul Taylor. No cover.
Skaneateles Festival: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanfest.org
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: "Prelude Concert" featuring Kaelem Michel. Contact for pricing.
• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: "Bon Appetit." Contact for pricing.
• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23: "Cafe Music." Contact for pricing.
Skaneateles Festival: Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Winery, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles; skanfest.org
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: Festival finale with David Zinman and the orchestra. Contact for pricing.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25: Cruise Control. No cover.