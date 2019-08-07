{{featured_button_text}}
Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Auburn Nursing Home, 85 Thornton Ave., Auburn; auburncivicbandinc.com

• 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Casey Park Elementary School, 101 Pulaski St., Auburn

• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12: Casey Park Kids Night with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

CC's Tavern on the Green, 354 Route 5, Elbridge; (315) 689-3600

• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Rolling South Trio. No cover.

Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Edgar Winter Band with The Lightkeepers. Tickets $25-$35.

Founder's Day, downtown Auburn; auburnny.gov

• Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Dave Novak & the Party Nuts. No cover.

• 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Cruise Control. No cover.

• 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: JD Blues Band. No cover.

Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13: Johnny Rage Band. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Dirty Blanket. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Modafferi. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 9: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 10: Los Blancos. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Way Off Bass. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.

• 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Private Property. No cover.

• 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: The Rounds. No cover.

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14: Bad Mama's Blues Band. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: John Lerner. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: John Lerner. No cover.

The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn; (315) 515-3162

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Bob Piorun and Susan Palmer-Schell. No cover.

Skaneateles Festival: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanfest.org

• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Hilary Hahn and Lera Auerbach: "Dreams and Visions." Contact for pricing.

• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Piano festival. Contact for pricing.

Skaneateles Festival: Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Winery, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles; skanfest.org

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Hilary Hahn: "Bach Under the Stars." Contact for pricing.

State Street band shell, Auburn; auburndowntown.org

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Music on the Mall: Ener-G R&B Show Band. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: Tuff Luck. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Menage Soul. No cover.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

