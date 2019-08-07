Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Auburn Nursing Home, 85 Thornton Ave., Auburn; auburncivicbandinc.com
• 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Casey Park Elementary School, 101 Pulaski St., Auburn
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12: Casey Park Kids Night with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
CC's Tavern on the Green, 354 Route 5, Elbridge; (315) 689-3600
• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Rolling South Trio. No cover.
Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Edgar Winter Band with The Lightkeepers. Tickets $25-$35.
Founder's Day, downtown Auburn; auburnny.gov
• Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Dave Novak & the Party Nuts. No cover.
• 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Cruise Control. No cover.
• 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: JD Blues Band. No cover.
Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13: Johnny Rage Band. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Dirty Blanket. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Modafferi. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 9: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 10: Los Blancos. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Way Off Bass. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.
• 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Private Property. No cover.
• 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: The Rounds. No cover.
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14: Bad Mama's Blues Band. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: John Lerner. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: John Lerner. No cover.
The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn; (315) 515-3162
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Bob Piorun and Susan Palmer-Schell. No cover.
Skaneateles Festival: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanfest.org
• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Hilary Hahn and Lera Auerbach: "Dreams and Visions." Contact for pricing.
• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Piano festival. Contact for pricing.
Skaneateles Festival: Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Winery, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles; skanfest.org
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Hilary Hahn: "Bach Under the Stars." Contact for pricing.
State Street band shell, Auburn; auburndowntown.org
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Music on the Mall: Ener-G R&B Show Band. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: Tuff Luck. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Menage Soul. No cover.