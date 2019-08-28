Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30: Caleb Liber. No cover.
• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Virgil Cain. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29: Woodstone. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29: Qwister. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 30: Inside Job. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 31: Craft Blues. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30: Bob Piorun and Bernie McNabb. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Diana Jacobs and David Kuykendall. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: Way Off Bass. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Bob Piorun and Bernie McNabb. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29: Sam Swanson. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Shelly & Brad. No cover.
The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn
• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: Chief Big Way. No cover.