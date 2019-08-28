{{featured_button_text}}
Piorun

Bob Piorun

 Provided

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30: Caleb Liber. No cover.

• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29: Woodstone. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29: Qwister. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 30: Inside Job. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 31: Craft Blues. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30: Bob Piorun and Bernie McNabb. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Diana Jacobs and David Kuykendall. No cover.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: Way Off Bass. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Bob Piorun and Bernie McNabb. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29: Sam Swanson. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Shelly & Brad. No cover.

The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: Chief Big Way. No cover.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags