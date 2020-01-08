Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9: Brad Beardsley. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10: The Levin Brothers. Tickets $10-$25.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: Best of Ithaca Singer/Songwriter Series. Tickets $5-$10.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: Jazz on Tap: Montuno Blue. No cover.
For four-fifths of Generation Gap, the rock band's gig Tuesday at the New York State Fair wi…
Kosta's Bar and Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn; (315) 253-7711
• 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11: Generation Gap. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10: Private Property. No cover.
You have free articles remaining.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10: Two Hour Delay. No cover.
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11: Connie Patti and Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11: Like a Hurricane. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9: Jim Scala. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11: Jess Novak and Ben Wayne. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: Anne Adessa and Off the Cuff. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10: Dana Twigg. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11: The ToneByrds. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11: Lub Dub. No cover.