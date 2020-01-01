Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4: Irv Lyons Jr. and The Light. No cover.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5: Jazz on Tap: ESP. No cover.
You have free articles remaining.
True to their name, new Auburn three-piece The Primates tend to get an instinctual reaction …
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3: Mark Zane. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3: The Primates. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4: The Oddz. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.