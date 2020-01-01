{{featured_button_text}}
Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4: Irv Lyons Jr. and The Light. No cover.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5: Jazz on Tap: ESP. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3: Mark Zane. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3: The Primates. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4: The Oddz. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

