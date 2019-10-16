Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Susan Schell and Bob Piorun. No cover.
• 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Fall Fest: No Filter. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Fall Fest: Faded Vinyl. No cover.
Abbott's Village Tavern, 6 E. Main St., Marcellus; lakesideacoustic.com
• 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18: Mike Powell. Tickets $10-$20.
• 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: John McEuen and the String Wizards. Tickets $28.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: Jazz on Tap: Stringdom. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: UKP. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Swing Fever. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 18: Virgil Cain. No cover.
• 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Connie Patti and Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 19: Rebecca and the Soul Shakers. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: ESP jazz trio featuring Diana Jacobs. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18: The Rounds. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Bob Piorun and Susan Palmer-Schell. No cover.
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-7874
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Mo and the Soul Show. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Nate Michaels. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Frankie Wheeler. No cover.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5135
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Guitar concert: Warren Nicholson. No cover.