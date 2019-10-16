{{featured_button_text}}
Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Susan Schell and Bob Piorun. No cover.

• 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Fall Fest: No Filter. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Fall Fest: Faded Vinyl. No cover.

Abbott's Village Tavern, 6 E. Main St., Marcellus; lakesideacoustic.com

• 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18: Mike Powell. Tickets $10-$20.

• 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: John McEuen and the String Wizards. Tickets $28.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: Jazz on Tap: Stringdom. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: UKP. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Swing Fever. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 18: Virgil Cain. No cover.

• 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Connie Patti and Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 19: Rebecca and the Soul Shakers. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: ESP jazz trio featuring Diana Jacobs. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18: The Rounds. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Bob Piorun and Susan Palmer-Schell. No cover.

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-7874

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Mo and the Soul Show. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Nate Michaels. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Frankie Wheeler. No cover.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5135

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Guitar concert: Warren Nicholson. No cover.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

