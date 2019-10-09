{{featured_button_text}}
Finger Lakes Chamber Ensemble

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Joe Whiting and Terry Quill. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: Aaron Lemon. Admission $5.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Saturday (doors); Chris Janson. Tickets $35-$40.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: My So-Called Band. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: Dr. Killdean. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Ghost Town Ramblers. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 11: Funky Jazz Band. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 12: Northside Blues Band. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; morganoperahouse.org

• 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: Finger Lakes Chamber Ensemble. Admission $10.

Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Bob Piorun and the Kats with Robin Munn. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11: Bob Piorun and Bernie McNabb. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Petty Thieves. No cover.

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-7874

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Ben Wayne and Jess Novak. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Shelly & Brad. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: John Lerner. No cover.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

