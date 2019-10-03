{{featured_button_text}}
Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Brad Beardsley. No cover.

• 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Denny G. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Root Shock. Tickets $10-$20.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: Steve Brown and Dino Losito. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbrewing.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Irv Lyons Jr.. No cover.

Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn; stancolellaorchestra.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Stan Colella Band with special guest vocalists. Tickets $20-$25.

Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Saturday (doors); The Lacs. Tickets $20-$22.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Two Cranks. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Mike Keegan. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Ryan Blatchley, Jim Van Arsdale and friends. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 4: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5: The Ripcords. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; morganoperahouse.org

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Klezmer Kings. Donation $10.

Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Jim E. Leggs jazz trio. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: The Oddz. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Cait and Austin. No cover.

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-7874

• 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Harriet Tubman Singers with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

• 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Gringa Grooves Trio. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Frankie Wheeler. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Nate Michaels. No cover.

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Salvatore Lee. No cover.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

