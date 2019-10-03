Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Brad Beardsley. No cover.
• 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Denny G. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Root Shock. Tickets $10-$20.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: Steve Brown and Dino Losito. No cover.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbrewing.com
• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Irv Lyons Jr.. No cover.
Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn; stancolellaorchestra.com
• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Stan Colella Band with special guest vocalists. Tickets $20-$25.
Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Saturday (doors); The Lacs. Tickets $20-$22.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Two Cranks. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Mike Keegan. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Ryan Blatchley, Jim Van Arsdale and friends. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 4: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5: The Ripcords. No cover.
Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; morganoperahouse.org
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Klezmer Kings. Donation $10.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Jim E. Leggs jazz trio. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: The Oddz. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Cait and Austin. No cover.
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-7874
• 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Harriet Tubman Singers with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
• 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Gringa Grooves Trio. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Frankie Wheeler. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Nate Michaels. No cover.
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: Salvatore Lee. No cover.