* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Irv Lyons Jr. and The Ripcords will perform in Auburn this weekend fresh off several Native …

Jessica Brown isn't sure why Auburn has embraced her band so passionately, but it has embrac…

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.