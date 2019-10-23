Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Auburn Junior High School, 191 Franklin St., Auburn; facebook.com/navyoutreach
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Perform 4 Purpose tribute to Queen. Tickets $15-$20.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Cornell Jazz Ensemble. Tickets $10-$17.
Bailiwick Market and Cafe, 441 Route 5, Elbridge; lakesideacoustic.com
6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn; (315) 252-4351
6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: Bob Sealy Halloween karaoke. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: Walker Hayes. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: Tumbleweed Jones. No cover.
9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Vote for Pete; UKP. No cover.
6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: Tim Herron and Great Blue. No cover.
Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco; auburnchamberorchestra.com
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: Auburn Chamber Orchestra. Donation $5.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Miller's Son. No cover.
9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 25: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.
9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Bob Piorun and The Kats featuring Marty Losito. No cover.
7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: The Oddz. No cover.
7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Bob Piorun and Bernie McNabb. No cover.
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-7874
9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Fiona Chisholm. No cover.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Xarika. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Marc Ryan. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Phil LeBrun and Chris Siddell. No cover.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 27 William St., Auburn; masterworkscny.org
4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: MasterWorks Chorale: "Voices of Freedom." Admission $10-$15.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339; willard-chapel.org
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: Piano concert by Nicholas Hrynyk. Admission $10.