{{featured_button_text}}
Tiger

Tiger

 tigerrocks.com

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Mark Doyle's "Guitar Noir III." Tickets $10-$30.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Borodino Hall, 1861 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles; (315) 440-7500

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: The Perennials. Tickets $15-$30.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: Jazz on Tap: Ronnie Leigh. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Inside Job. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Tiger. No cover.

• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Hendry. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: Dirt Road Ruckus. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Ghost Town Ramblers. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Crossfire. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: Spooky jazz by Bob Piorun and The Kats. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Bob Piorun and Anne Adessa. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: Tiger. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Eric Rapini. No cover.

Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553

• 6 and 7:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: MasterWorks Chorale. No cover.

Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; senecafallslibrary.org

• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Ying Quartet. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Locke; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Steve Romer and Bradford Allen of Ridgeline Duo. No cover.

Tidal Wave at Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; (315) 252-9398

• 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Jam Theory. No cover.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

0
0
0
0
0