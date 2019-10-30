Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Mark Doyle's "Guitar Noir III." Tickets $10-$30.
Renowned Auburn guitarist Mark Doyle will celebrate the completion of his third "Guitar Noir…
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Borodino Hall, 1861 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles; (315) 440-7500
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: The Perennials. Tickets $15-$30.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: Jazz on Tap: Ronnie Leigh. No cover.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Inside Job. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Tiger. No cover.
• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Hendry. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: Dirt Road Ruckus. No cover.
Auburn singer Diana Jacobs will celebrate the release of her new solo album, "What She Needs…
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Ghost Town Ramblers. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.
You have free articles remaining.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Crossfire. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: Spooky jazz by Bob Piorun and The Kats. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Bob Piorun and Anne Adessa. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: Tiger. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Eric Rapini. No cover.
Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553
• 6 and 7:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: MasterWorks Chorale. No cover.
Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; senecafallslibrary.org
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Ying Quartet. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Locke; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Steve Romer and Bradford Allen of Ridgeline Duo. No cover.
Tidal Wave at Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; (315) 252-9398
• 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Jam Theory. No cover.