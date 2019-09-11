Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13: Chico Freeman. Tickets $10-$30.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14: Frank Gambale Band. Tickets $10-$25.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com
• 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.
Esperance Fruit Farm, 7456 Hawley Road, Red Creek; esperanceproductions.com
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13: Jamcrackers. Tickets $6-$12.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Tim Farkas. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 13: Like a Hurricane (Neil Young tribute). No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 14: Saint Bernard. No cover.
Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; morganoperahouse.org
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14: Moonshine Falls. Tickets $10.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Bob Piorun, Denice Karamardian and Joe Davoli. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Shelly & Brad. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14: Xarika. No cover.