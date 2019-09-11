{{featured_button_text}}
The Jamcrackers

The Jamcrackers — from left, Peggy Lynn, Dan Berggren and Dan Duggan.

 Provided

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13: Chico Freeman. Tickets $10-$30.

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14: Frank Gambale Band. Tickets $10-$25.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.

Esperance Fruit Farm, 7456 Hawley Road, Red Creek; esperanceproductions.com

• 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13: Jamcrackers. Tickets $6-$12.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Tim Farkas. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 13: Like a Hurricane (Neil Young tribute). No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 14: Saint Bernard. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; morganoperahouse.org

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14: Moonshine Falls. Tickets $10.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Bob Piorun, Denice Karamardian and Joe Davoli. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Shelly & Brad. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14: Xarika. No cover.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

