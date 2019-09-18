Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: McArdell & Westers. No cover.
• 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: My So-Called Band. No cover.
Auburn Alliance Church will host a concert with award-winning Christian artist Sidewalk Prop…
Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn; auburnalliance.com
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Sidewalk Prophets with Mark Stuart and Curt Anderson. Tickets $15-$20.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22: Jon Seiger. No cover.
First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; stjamesskan.org
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22: Lakeside Performing Arts Series: Telos Trio
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/jamtheorycny
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: Jam Theory. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20: McArdell & Westers. No cover.
• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: The Shazbot. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Swing Fever. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 20: Two Hour Delay. No cover.
You have free articles remaining.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: Connie Patti and Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 21: Bitter Clingers. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Bob Piorun and The Kats. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20: Caitlin Barry. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: Lake Country Band. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Xarika. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: Nate Michaels. No cover.
Standing on a bass drum made Rocko Dorsey stand out to Gretsch Guitars, and as a result the …
The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn; rockodorseysolo.com
• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5135
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: New York Guitar Quartet. No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22: John Ferrara. Tickets $10.