Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Flock of Free Range Children. No cover.

CNY TomatoFest: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Jukin' Bone. Tickets $25-$35.

CNY TomatoFest: East Genesee Street stage, downtown Auburn; cnytomatofest.org

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Mike McNabb. No cover.

 Noon Saturday, Sept. 7: Cliff Diver. No cover.

• 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Sydney Irving. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Lauren Patti. No cover.

• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Bob Nodzo. No cover.

CNY TomatoFest: West Genesee Street stage, downtown Auburn; cnytomatofest.org

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Julie Howard and Friends. No cover.

• Noon Saturday, Sept. 7: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.

• 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.

• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Petty Thieves. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Weekend at Bernies. No cover.

CNY TomatoFest: NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; cnytomatofest.org

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Xarika. No cover.

• 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Bob Lyna. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Way Off Bass. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Connor Van Epps. No cover.

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Private Property. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Jazz on Tap kickoff party: Ronnie Leigh. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Craft Blues. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: Mike Keegan. No cover.

• 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Bad JuJu. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 7: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: Bob Piorun and Marty Losito. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: Virgil. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Marc Ryan. No cover.

Schasel Park, Port Byron; facebook.com/rondahelene

• 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Ronda Helene. No cover.

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Seafood Fest with Mark Doyle & The Maniacs, Mere Mortals, Joe Whiting Band and Just Joe. No cover.

Spot Light Studio, 39 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-7016

• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Art show and sale with Rocko Dorsey. No cover.

State Street band shell, Auburn; auburndowntown.org

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Music on the Mall: Mere Mortals. No cover.

Tidal Wave at Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; gengapband.net

• 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 7: Generation Gap. No cover.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

