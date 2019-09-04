Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Flock of Free Range Children. No cover.
CNY TomatoFest: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Jukin' Bone. Tickets $25-$35.
CNY TomatoFest: East Genesee Street stage, downtown Auburn; cnytomatofest.org
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Mike McNabb. No cover.
• Noon Saturday, Sept. 7: Cliff Diver. No cover.
• 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Sydney Irving. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Lauren Patti. No cover.
• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Bob Nodzo. No cover.
CNY TomatoFest: West Genesee Street stage, downtown Auburn; cnytomatofest.org
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Julie Howard and Friends. No cover.
• Noon Saturday, Sept. 7: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.
• 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.
• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Petty Thieves. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Weekend at Bernies. No cover.
CNY TomatoFest: NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; cnytomatofest.org
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Xarika. No cover.
• 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Bob Lyna. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Way Off Bass. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Connor Van Epps. No cover.
• 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Private Property. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Jazz on Tap kickoff party: Ronnie Leigh. No cover.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Craft Blues. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: Mike Keegan. No cover.
• 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Bad JuJu. No cover.
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 7: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: Bob Piorun and Marty Losito. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: Virgil. No cover.
Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Marc Ryan. No cover.
Schasel Park, Port Byron; facebook.com/rondahelene
• 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Ronda Helene. No cover.
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405
• Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Seafood Fest with Mark Doyle & The Maniacs, Mere Mortals, Joe Whiting Band and Just Joe. No cover.
Spot Light Studio, 39 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-7016
• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Art show and sale with Rocko Dorsey. No cover.
State Street band shell, Auburn; auburndowntown.org
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6: Music on the Mall: Mere Mortals. No cover.
Tidal Wave at Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; gengapband.net
• 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 7: Generation Gap. No cover.