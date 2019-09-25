{{featured_button_text}}
Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbrewing.com

• 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Fifth anniversary party with JD and Sam. No cover.

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Fifth anniversary party with Jess Novak Band. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27: The Other Guys. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: Rust Creek. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 27: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 28: Sirsy. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: Diana Jacobs jazz trio. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Mike McNabb. No cover.

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-7874

• 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Fiona Chisholm. No cover.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Nadine Prince. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1: Bob Piorun and company. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-6884

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: The Ende Brothers. No cover.

Parker's Grille & Tap House, 86 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 712-4152

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Sam Swanson. No cover.

To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

