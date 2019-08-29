Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Aurora Historical Society and Village History Center, 371 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-7293 or visit auroranewyork.us; Open 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
• "How Cayuga Lake Shaped Aurora: Legends and Lore"
Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays
• "Nikolay Mikushkin: En Plein Air" (opening reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; continues through Oct. 25)
Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays
• "CNY Emerging Artist Project: Renqian Yang" (through Sept. 14)
• "Pioneer Physicians: The Infancy of Modern Medicine"
• "Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change"
Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays
• "Heart of New York China Painters" in three extensive albums, Scout and 4-H collection, needlework from the area, Millard Fillmore room, "Hats Off to Abigail" hat collection, origins of Fillmore Days and more
Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn; thecenter4wellness.com or (315) 704-0319
• Equine oil paintings by Rhonda Stanford Zahn (opening reception 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, with raffles to support Sunshine Horse Rescue of Clay, members of the Sunshine board on hand to answer questions, and light refreshments)
Fisher Art Gallery, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fisherphotographycny.com; Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
• "Art of the Family" featuring Alicia McGloon, Kyle Borst and Marv Borst (opening reception 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6)
Frontenac Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• "Cayuga, Gateway to the West" and more exhibits
Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5470 or gallery54cny.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays
• Work by painter Dave Kiehm and ceramic artist Leslie Green Guibault (through Sept. 30)
Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays
• Art by Brad Cole
Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman
Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment
• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people and mannequin display on life in 1910
Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron; (315) 776-5694; Open 3-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
• Theodore Brooks, Port Byron inventor and musician
Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, 1575 Rooker Drive, Port Byron; newyorkcanals.org/preservation_portbyron.htm; Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays
• Enlarged Lock 52, Erie House Complex and more (through Oct. 31)
Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays
• "Gary Trento: A Retrospective," annual "Member Show" and "The Experience of a Place: Plein Air Landscapes" by Mary Padgett (opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; continues through Oct. 12)
Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; (315) 568-8412 or sfhistoricalsociety.org; Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
• 23-room mansion with historical collections on local life and culture
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays
• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of Seward-Tubman Families"
• Collage art by Claudia Lambdin
Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history
The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays
• Oil paintings by Emma Schockner