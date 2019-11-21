Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
3 Leaf Tea at Zen Den Studio, 16 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1022 or facebook.com/3leaftea; Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays
• Work by Nikki Lupo and Arthur the Artist
Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays
• "CNY Emerging Artist Project: Sanctorum Art Collective" (opening reception 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21; continues through Dec. 28)
• "Pioneer Physicians: The Infancy of Modern Medicine"
• "Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change"
Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays
• "Heart of New York China Painters" in three extensive albums, Scout and 4-H collection, needlework from the area, Millard Fillmore room, "Hats Off to Abigail" hat collection, origins of Fillmore Days and more
Frontenac Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• "Cayuga, Gateway to the West" and more exhibits
Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5470 or gallery54cny.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays
• Pottery artists Sookie Kayne and Jamie Noce and scarf artist Nurit Nussbaum (through November)
Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment
• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays
• Art by Rebecca Lewis
Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman
Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment
• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people and mannequin display on life in 1910
Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays
• "Quilts=Art=Quilts" (through Jan. 5)
• "Narrative Quilts" by Ellen M. Blalock (through Jan. 5)
Seneca County Arts Council, 109 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 539-2580; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
• "Abandoned" themed members show (through Nov. 22)
Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; (315) 568-8412 or sfhistoricalsociety.org; Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
• 23-room mansion with historical collections on local life and culture
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays
• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of Seward-Tubman Families"
• "Untitled Still Prints" by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Graphic Design & New Media students
Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history
String Room Gallery, Main Building, Wells College, Aurora; (315) 364-3465 or wells.edu/stringroomgallery; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays
• "The Strangeness of Structure" group exhibition (through Dec. 6)
The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays
• Aerial photography by Alex Torea
Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco; (315) 252-7466; Open 2-8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays
• Seventh annual Festival of Trees (through Dec. 23)