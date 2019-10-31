{{featured_button_text}}
A bowl by Jamie Noce, whose work will be on display at Gallery 54 in Skaneateles in November.

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

3 Leaf Tea at Zen Den Studio, 16 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1022 or facebook.com/3leaftea; Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays

• Work by Nikki Lupo and Arthur the Artist

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

"CNY Emerging Artist Project: Todd Bachta and Star Greathouse" (through Nov. 16)

"Pioneer Physicians: The Infancy of Modern Medicine"

"Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change" (with new additions to Auburn portion of exhibit)

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays

• "Heart of New York China Painters" in three extensive albums, Scout and 4-H collection, needlework from the area, Millard Fillmore room, "Hats Off to Abigail" hat collection, origins of Fillmore Days and more

Frontenac Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• "Cayuga, Gateway to the West" and more exhibits

Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5470 or gallery54cny.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays

 Pottery artists Sookie Kayne and Jamie Noce and scarf artist Nurit Nussbaum (through November)

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

Art by Rebecca Lewis

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people and mannequin display on life in 1910

Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

• "Quilts=Art=Quilts" (through Jan. 5)

"Narrative Quilts" by Ellen M. Blalock (through Jan. 5)

Seneca County Arts Council, 109 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 539-2580; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

• Work by Peg Bondor (through October)

• "Abandoned" themed members show (through Nov. 22)

Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; (315) 568-8412 or sfhistoricalsociety.org; Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

• 23-room mansion with historical collections on local life and culture

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of Seward-Tubman Families"

• "Untitled Still Prints" by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Graphic Design & New Media students

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Aerial photography by Alex Torea

To include an exhibit in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

