Work by Christine Chin will be on display at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art as part of its "CNY Emerging Artist Project" Sept. 19-Oct. 12.

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Aurora Historical Society and Village History Center, 371 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-7293 or visit auroranewyork.us; Open 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• "How Cayuga Lake Shaped Aurora: Legends and Lore"

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "Nikolay Mikushkin: En Plein Air" (through Oct. 25)

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

"CNY Emerging Artist Project: Christine Chin" (opening reception 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19; continues through Oct. 12)

"Pioneer Physicians: The Infancy of Modern Medicine"

"Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change"

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays

• "Heart of New York China Painters" in three extensive albums, Scout and 4-H collection, needlework from the area, Millard Fillmore room, "Hats Off to Abigail" hat collection, origins of Fillmore Days and more

Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn; thecenter4wellness.com or (315) 704-0319

• Equine oil paintings by Rhonda Stanford Zahn

Fisher Art Gallery, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fisherphotographycny.com; Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

• "Art of the Family" featuring Alicia McGloon, Kyle Borst and Marv Borst

Frontenac Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• "Cayuga, Gateway to the West" and more exhibits

Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5470 or gallery54cny.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays

 Work by painter Dave Kiehm and ceramic artist Leslie Green Guibault (through Sept. 30)

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

Art by Brad Cole

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people and mannequin display on life in 1910

Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron; (315) 776-5694; Open 3-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

• Theodore Brooks, Port Byron inventor and musician

Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, 1575 Rooker Drive, Port Byron; newyorkcanals.org/preservation_portbyron.htm; Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays

• Enlarged Lock 52, Erie House Complex and more (through Oct. 31)

Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

• "Gary Trento: A Retrospective," annual "Member Show" and "The Experience of a Place: Plein Air Landscapes" by Mary Padgett (through Oct. 12)

Seneca County Arts Council, 109 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 539-2580; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Watercolors by Dorothy Lind (through Sept. 30)

Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; (315) 568-8412 or sfhistoricalsociety.org; Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

• 23-room mansion with historical collections on local life and culture

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of Seward-Tubman Families"

• Multimedia art by Donna Schaefer Nicholas

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

String Room Gallery, Main Building, Wells College, Aurora; (315) 364-3465 or wells.edu/stringroomgallery; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "Ted Lossowski: Over Forty Years" (through Oct. 11)

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Photography by Rebecca Lewis

