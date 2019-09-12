Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Aurora Historical Society and Village History Center, 371 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-7293 or visit auroranewyork.us; Open 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
• "How Cayuga Lake Shaped Aurora: Legends and Lore"
Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays
• "Nikolay Mikushkin: En Plein Air" (through Oct. 25)
Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays
• "CNY Emerging Artist Project: Renqian Yang" (through Sept. 14)
• "Pioneer Physicians: The Infancy of Modern Medicine"
• "Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change"
Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays
• "Heart of New York China Painters" in three extensive albums, Scout and 4-H collection, needlework from the area, Millard Fillmore room, "Hats Off to Abigail" hat collection, origins of Fillmore Days and more
Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn; thecenter4wellness.com or (315) 704-0319
• Equine oil paintings by Rhonda Stanford Zahn
Fair Haven Arts Center, 562 Main St., Fair Haven; fairhavenarts.org; Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14-15
• "Heartbeat" art show and sale (closing reception 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15)
Fisher Art Gallery, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fisherphotographycny.com; Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
• "Art of the Family" featuring Alicia McGloon, Kyle Borst and Marv Borst
Frontenac Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• "Cayuga, Gateway to the West" and more exhibits
Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5470 or gallery54cny.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays
• Work by painter Dave Kiehm and ceramic artist Leslie Green Guibault (through Sept. 30)
Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays
• Art by Brad Cole
Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman
Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment
• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people and mannequin display on life in 1910
Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron; (315) 776-5694; Open 3-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
• Theodore Brooks, Port Byron inventor and musician
Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, 1575 Rooker Drive, Port Byron; newyorkcanals.org/preservation_portbyron.htm; Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays
• Enlarged Lock 52, Erie House Complex and more (through Oct. 31)
Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays
• "Gary Trento: A Retrospective," annual "Member Show" and "The Experience of a Place: Plein Air Landscapes" by Mary Padgett (through Oct. 12)
Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; (315) 568-8412 or sfhistoricalsociety.org; Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
• 23-room mansion with historical collections on local life and culture
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays
• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of Seward-Tubman Families"
• Multimedia art by Donna Schaefer Nicholas
Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history
String Room Gallery, Main Building, Wells College, Aurora; (315) 364-3465 or wells.edu/stringroomgallery; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays
• "Ted Lossowski: Over Forty Years" (through Oct. 11)
The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays
• Photography by Rebecca Lewis