{{featured_button_text}}
Ted Lossowski 2.JPG

"Cherry Pi" is one of several pieces by Wells College art professor Ted Lossowski on display at the String Room Gallery on the Aurora campus.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Aurora Historical Society and Village History Center, 371 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-7293 or visit auroranewyork.us; Open 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• "How Cayuga Lake Shaped Aurora: Legends and Lore"

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "Nikolay Mikushkin: En Plein Air" (through Oct. 25)

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

"CNY Emerging Artist Project: Christine Chin" (through Oct. 12)

"Pioneer Physicians: The Infancy of Modern Medicine"

"Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change"

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays

• "Heart of New York China Painters" in three extensive albums, Scout and 4-H collection, needlework from the area, Millard Fillmore room, "Hats Off to Abigail" hat collection, origins of Fillmore Days and more

Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn; thecenter4wellness.com or (315) 704-0319

• Equine oil paintings by Rhonda Stanford Zahn

Fisher Art Gallery, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fisherphotographycny.com; Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

• "Art of the Family" featuring Alicia McGloon, Kyle Borst and Marv Borst

Frontenac Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• "Cayuga, Gateway to the West" and more exhibits

Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5470 or gallery54cny.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays

 Work by painter Dave Kiehm and ceramic artist Leslie Green Guibault (through Sept. 30)

 "Rooted in Function: Pottery by David Webster" (opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; continues through Oct. 31)

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

Art by Brad Cole

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people and mannequin display on life in 1910

Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron; (315) 776-5694; Open 3-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

• Theodore Brooks, Port Byron inventor and musician

Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, 1575 Rooker Drive, Port Byron; newyorkcanals.org/preservation_portbyron.htm; Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays

• Enlarged Lock 52, Erie House Complex and more (through Oct. 31)

Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

• "Gary Trento: A Retrospective," annual "Member Show" and "The Experience of a Place: Plein Air Landscapes" by Mary Padgett (through Oct. 12)

Seneca County Arts Council, 109 Fall St., Seneca Falls; (315) 539-2580; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Watercolors by Dorothy Lind (through Sept. 30)

Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; (315) 568-8412 or sfhistoricalsociety.org; Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

• 23-room mansion with historical collections on local life and culture

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of Seward-Tubman Families"

• Multimedia art by Donna Schaefer Nicholas

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

String Room Gallery, Main Building, Wells College, Aurora; (315) 364-3465 or wells.edu/stringroomgallery; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "Ted Lossowski: Over Forty Years" (through Oct. 11)

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Photography by Rebecca Lewis

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

To include an exhibit in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags