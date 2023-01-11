Auburn's 48th MLK celebration to take place this weekend

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Auburn's Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will take place in person the same weekend as the national holiday honoring the civil rights icon.

The 48th annual The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 103 Fitch Ave., Auburn.

The celebration will take place the day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

Last year's Citywide Celebration was postponed until May due to the pandemic, and the previous year's was held virtually.

The celebration traditionally includes a keynote address, live choral music and a community offering for a local high school scholarship in King's name.

The celebration was founded in 1974 by Bishop Willie Murray, of the Apostolic Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and the late Revs. P.A. Johnson of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, Robert E. Keylon of Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church, and Elder Oliver Agee Sr. of the Auburn First Church of God in Christ.

For more information, visit facebook.com/revmlkjr.celebration.